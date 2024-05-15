Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.26. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

