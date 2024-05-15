Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 351 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,894,000 after buying an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 348,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 375.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 329,458 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $11,296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. 487,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

