Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,611 shares of company stock valued at $57,799,621. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.92. The stock had a trading volume of 466,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,922. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

