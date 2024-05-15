AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AVITA Medical Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

