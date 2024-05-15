Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 101 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,675. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

