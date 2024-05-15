Advisor OS LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.52. 93,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.