Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,422,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,742,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

