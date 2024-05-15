Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Xunlei
Xunlei Price Performance
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
