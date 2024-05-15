Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Xunlei

Xunlei Price Performance

NASDAQ XNET traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.