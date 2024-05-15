Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading 0.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $315.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as high as $321.03 and last traded at $318.96. Approximately 282,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 970,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.15.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.