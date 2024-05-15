932 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 430,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,465. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,120 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

