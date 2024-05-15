Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 35,816 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.42% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $197,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. 70,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

