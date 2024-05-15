Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 254,749 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $191,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170,465 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 842,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,481,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.35. 222,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,123. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.25.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

