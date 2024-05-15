Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 95,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. 1,432,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

