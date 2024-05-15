1,022 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,003. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

