Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,020. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

