Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $144.38. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

