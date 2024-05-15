Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $450.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,446,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,215,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.91 and its 200 day moving average is $417.22. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $326.02 and a 1-year high of $450.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

