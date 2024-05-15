Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.86. 963,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,940. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

