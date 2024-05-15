Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,170. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

