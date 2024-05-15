First United Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 240,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,793. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

