Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $10.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $531.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,339. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $538.01 and its 200 day moving average is $536.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

