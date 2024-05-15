Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 1,170,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

