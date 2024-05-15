Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 182,544 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,711,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 182,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.13% of Wendy’s worth $208,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 842,856 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,259. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

