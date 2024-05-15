Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 947,231 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 947,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.20% of XPO worth $223,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,243. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

