Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 78,268 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,268 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.71% of Voya Financial worth $206,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. 67,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

