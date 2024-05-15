Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,134,410 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $220,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,928,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after buying an additional 2,498,942 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,530,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,495,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 296,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,626. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

