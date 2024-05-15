Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 218.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. 117,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.