Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 305,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.