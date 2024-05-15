Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 69 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IQVIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $232.91. 69,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

