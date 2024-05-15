Ieq Capital LLC Sells 263 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $206.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

