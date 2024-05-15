SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,087,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,693,000 after buying an additional 427,049 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,450. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

