Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. 116,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

