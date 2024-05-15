Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

