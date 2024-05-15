ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $40.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

ON Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,975. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ON by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 63.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

