Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Decreases By 19.1%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,286,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 2,827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,078.4 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

