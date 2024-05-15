Short Interest in Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Decreases By 19.1%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,286,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 2,827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,078.4 days.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMAKF remained flat at C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.
About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.
