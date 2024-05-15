Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

Featured Stories

