Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTAGF remained flat at 2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of 2.35 and a 12 month high of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.35.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

About Ceconomy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.