Boston Partners Acquires 49,195 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.82% of Lantheus worth $34,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lantheus by 62.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

