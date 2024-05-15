Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,540.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

