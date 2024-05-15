Short Interest in MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Increases By 21.0%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
MAMTF remained flat at C$11.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.69. MCAN Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$12.50.
About MCAN Mortgage
