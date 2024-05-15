Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 3.1 %

Lucara Diamond stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,459. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

