The Income & Growth VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:IGV)

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Income & Growth VCT Price Performance
IGV stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71.50 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.81. The company has a market capitalization of £110.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,787.50 and a beta of 0.19. Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.94).
Income & Growth VCT Company Profile
