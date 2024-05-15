Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.43

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 0.2 %
LON AIRE traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 69.54 ($0.87). 59,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Alternative Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 54.60 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,313.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.86.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
