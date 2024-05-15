TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Stock Performance
Shares of LON SMIF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.59 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 734,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,837. The company has a market cap of £204.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1,045.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85.80 ($1.08). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.66.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile
