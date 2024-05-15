DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

