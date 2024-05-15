Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,198 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.