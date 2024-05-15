Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW remained flat at $34.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 358,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

