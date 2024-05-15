Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,098,000 after acquiring an additional 224,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 159,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

