Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

