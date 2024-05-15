Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 388 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 509,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,676. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

